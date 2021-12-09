 
Thursday Dec 09 2021
Katrina Kaif's wedding dress pays homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Talks over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s dreamy wedding is buzzing all over social media and as more details unfold, news about the couple's outfits for their big day unearthed.

The star couple got married in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony and took their seven pheras on Thursday afternoon.

Their wedding ceremony, which was a private affair, was held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

For their big day they opted for renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi. 

Vicky opted for an ivory sherwani while Katrina stunned in a traditional red look which was sure to drop jaws and in addition, she paid homage to her husband's Punjabi roots through her veil's design. 

"The bride Katrina Kaif wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom's Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold," wrote Sabyasachi.

Take a look:



