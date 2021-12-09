Fans stan newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in social media tributes

Fans have overtaken social media with throwback tributes of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s earliest encounters and works.



The video tributes have been posted to Twitter and feature clips from the duo’s earlier interviews with Film Companion and Koffee with Karan.

One of the videos features VicKat’s earliest encounters where they sat across each other for a recoded walk-through of their lives.

There is even a bit of funny banter where Katrina expresses her surprise over the entire set-up and admitted that maybe “next time someone asks me that I will realize” it could potentially “be a bit difficult” but turn out to be “a good place to get to know someone.”





The second video that’s been doing rounds of the internet is a clip from Vicky’s earliest Koffee With Karan interview.

There Karan referenced an earlier comment by Katrina and said, “Katrina Kaif said that you can she would look great together”

Wide-eyed Vicky immediately fell onto his co-star’s lap after being overcome by excitement and stole the hearts of fans.



