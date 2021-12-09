 
entertainment
Camila Cabello releases a Mariachi-Backed Christmas cover

Award-winning singer and songwriter Camila Cabello issues a tribute to her Mexican origins with a Mariachi-Backed Christmas cover of the song I’ll Be Home for Christmas.

The singer gave her performance right in the heart of Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H, alongside host Bublé.

She even explained the reasons for her decision in the caption of the Instagram video announcement.

It read, “I wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas cover of I’ll be home for Christmas - Luis MiRey did it first and in Spanish, but I wanted to bring it to an audience that normally doesn’t get to hear the beauty of Mariachi music.”

Tying it all together was the singer’s crisp white blazer top and sheer-but puffy black skirt.

Check it out below:



