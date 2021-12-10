 
Friday Dec 10 2021
Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra bag top spots in Google’s top searched personalities of 2021

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Google India has announced the top search trends of 2021 and shared a list of most-searched personalities of the year on Friday.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra featured on the list of most-searched-for personalities.

Aryan, who was arrested in an alleged drug case in Mumbai, bagged second spot on the list. After spending more than three weeks at the Arthur Road jail, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill got third place. She starred opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film and also shared a tribute video for her late rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla.

Raj was on fourth spot. He was arrested by Mumbai’s crime branch for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of adult videos. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Vicky Kaushal ranked sixth and Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal made to the tenth spot on the list.

Here are the most-searched-for personalities:

1. Neeraj Chopra

2. Aryan Khan

3. Shehnaaz Gill

4. Raj Kundra

5. Elon Musk

6. Vicky Kaushal

7. PV Sindhu

8. Bajrang Punia

9. Sushil Kumar

10. Natasha Dalal

