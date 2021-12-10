 
AbRam Khan, other star kids attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira’s birthday bash

AbRam Khan, other star kids attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira’s birthday bash

Indian actress Rani Mukerji's daughter, Adira Chopra turned six-year-old on Thursday (Dec. 9). 

The Bunty Aur Babli famed actress celebrated her daughter's sixth birthday in star-studded bash.

Many Bollywood celebrities were spotted leaving Rani's house on Thursday night, post the birthday celebration.

The celebrities, who were spotted leaving Rani’s home include; filmmaker Karan Johar with his children Roohi and Yash Johar, Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan and actor Tusshar Kapoor with his son Laksshya Kapoor.


The pictures of star kids leaving the birthday bash went viral on internet. Many fans commented on the photos. One of the internet user wrote, “AbRam is still a kid, but his vibe is like a real prince, that going to be strong king one day. Damn. But he is also the cutest.”

The Black actress and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra welcomed Adira in 2015, a year after they tied the knot.

Earlier, on BFFs With Vogue, the Mardaani actress explained why she and her husband do not want Adira's pictures all over social media. “I want Adira to grow up normally. [Otherwise] you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don’t want her to be photographed constantly,” she said.

