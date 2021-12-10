 
entertainment
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s this throwback moment steals hearts, see pic

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s this throwback moment steals hearts, see pic
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s this throwback moment steals hearts, see pic

Kim Kardashian is getting nostalgic recalling gleeful times with her sister Kourtney Kardashian as she just dropped a major throwback photo.

Taking to Instagram, the SKIM mogul dropped a swoon-worthy picture of the two Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on Thursday.

 The old school photograph portrays the 41-year-old donning a bright smile as she makes a style statement with middle parted short hairs.

Meanwhile, Kourtney can be seen rocking her bangs as she posed for the camera.

Gushing over her memories, Kim wrote, “1994 coolness” as the caption of the post.

As soon as the post was up on the photo-sharing app, fans couldn't stop but shower praises over the 1990’s look.

Among the admirers, Kim’s friends and social media personality, Olivia Pierson was also spotted who wrote, “You two are sooooo cute!!!!”

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s this throwback moment steals hearts, see pic

This is not the first time Kim stole fans’ hearts with throwback pics. Back in August, she also recalled visiting Kourtney on campus.

She had captioned the photo, “College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver.”

“I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know,” she added.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s this throwback moment steals hearts, see pic


More From Entertainment:

Princess Royal represents her mother Queen Elizabeth at Sovereign’s Parade

Princess Royal represents her mother Queen Elizabeth at Sovereign’s Parade
Olivia Rodrigo opens up on songwriting credits controversy, ‘It’s disappointing’

Olivia Rodrigo opens up on songwriting credits controversy, ‘It’s disappointing’
British monarch sends special message to navy personnel onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth

British monarch sends special message to navy personnel onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth
Riz Ahmed believes late Irrfan Khan's legacy is 'still being understood'

Riz Ahmed believes late Irrfan Khan's legacy is 'still being understood'
Prince William, Kate Middleton will face relationship troubles after Queen's death

Prince William, Kate Middleton will face relationship troubles after Queen's death
Not angry, Prince Charles is 'sad' by Prince Harry's actions: report

Not angry, Prince Charles is 'sad' by Prince Harry's actions: report
‘The Harder They Fall’ busts Western cowboy myths

‘The Harder They Fall’ busts Western cowboy myths
Old photo lands Royal family into Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial

Old photo lands Royal family into Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial
BTS’ Jin’s self-produced song ‘Super Tuna’ enters Billboard’s top trends

BTS’ Jin’s self-produced song ‘Super Tuna’ enters Billboard’s top trends
Forbes lists Taylor Swift, Rihanna among 100 Most Powerful Women

Forbes lists Taylor Swift, Rihanna among 100 Most Powerful Women

Disney pulls Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas film following their split

Disney pulls Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas film following their split
Olivia Wilde addresses 10-year-age gap with beau Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde addresses 10-year-age gap with beau Harry Styles

Latest

view all