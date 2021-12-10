Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s this throwback moment steals hearts, see pic

Kim Kardashian is getting nostalgic recalling gleeful times with her sister Kourtney Kardashian as she just dropped a major throwback photo.

Taking to Instagram, the SKIM mogul dropped a swoon-worthy picture of the two Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on Thursday.

The old school photograph portrays the 41-year-old donning a bright smile as she makes a style statement with middle parted short hairs.



Meanwhile, Kourtney can be seen rocking her bangs as she posed for the camera.

Gushing over her memories, Kim wrote, “1994 coolness” as the caption of the post.

As soon as the post was up on the photo-sharing app, fans couldn't stop but shower praises over the 1990’s look.

Among the admirers, Kim’s friends and social media personality, Olivia Pierson was also spotted who wrote, “You two are sooooo cute!!!!”

This is not the first time Kim stole fans’ hearts with throwback pics. Back in August, she also recalled visiting Kourtney on campus.

She had captioned the photo, “College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver.”

“I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know,” she added.



