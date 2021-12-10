Tom Holland gets Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in a WhatsApp group

Holland revealed that he has managed to get the other two Spider-Man stars in a group

The possibility of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield uniting in the upcoming Spider-Man film No Way Home may still be unfounded, but Holland has managed to stage at least one union of the three Spider-Men.

Talking to BBC Radio 1 on Friday with his co-star Zendaya, Holland confirmed that the three Spider-Man stars are, in fact, in a WhatsApp group together!

“I don't know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago and I took his number, and then I just...yeah, I set it up,” revealed Holland.

He went on to mention that he’s probably “the only one that's ever spoken in it.”