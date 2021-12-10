Jessie J shares an inspiring message for miscarriage victims: ‘I am aching'

Award-winning and songwriter Jessie J recently tugged at heartstrings with her emotional social media post highlighting the overwhelming blues that come with a miscarriage.

The singer shared the note to Instagram alongside a black-and-white video of a sombre performance.

The note started off by encompassing the first few moments of her trauma and read, “I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told.”

“I reacted in work mode. It’s safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time. ‘The show must go on’ mentality reacted before the human in me did.”

“I must justify to the audience for my show tomorrow, and explain to the world why I might be a little off, was my first thought.”

“I must turn this into an inspirational, I know I will be ok, strong moment, because that’s who I am right? Truth is, I just needed to fucking cry and fall into someone’s arms and sob. But at the time I was alone. I hadn’t processed anything. Nor did I have any idea what I was about to go through not just emotionally but physically after this show.”

She also went on to say, “I have learnt now that what people know of miscarriage to be (including myself before this past 2 weeks) unless you have personally experienced it. What people think it is, is in fact not a true reflection of what it really is at all. How can people support when they don’t know?”



“I have never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it. This has changed me forever. In the most, heartbreaking, but beautiful way. It’s put life into perspective in a way nothing else ever has. I am so sorry if you have ever been through it alone or not, or are going through it right now at any stage of pregnancy.”

“Losing your baby is one of the worst feelings in the world. I ache for you. If I could I would bring you food, hold you through the physical pain, I know that’s needed more than a ‘stay strong’ text right now.”

Before concluding she also added, “I guess I’m here to say to anyone who may not have been told this, you are allowed to be broken. You are allowed to cry. Allowed to be weak. Allowed to be exhausted from the pain and the bleeding and the grief that barely has space to exist. You are allowed to do this however YOU need to. Sometimes life just calls us to be human. We know there will be sunshine, but we can’t avoid the rain.”