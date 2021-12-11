Machine Gun Kelly highlights mental health woes: ‘I’m sick of smiling’

Machine Gun Kelly has finally spoken out about his overwhelming mental health struggles.



This candid admission was made by the singer during his recent chat with Drew Barrymore.

There he was quoted saying, "I think I'm new to being vulnerable outside of songs. I see a lot of pictures of me and there's like, smiles on them.”

He made these revelations while painting Drew's nails and also went on to say, "It's just weird though because I didn't feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don't feel like smiling."



He added, "And I feel like this odd pressure because I don't want my fans to think that I'm taking something for granted so if I accept an award and I'm super smiley but behind the scenes, there was stuff going on."