Saturday Dec 11 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle awaiting ‘very formal’ Christmas exchange: report

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly gearing up for their “very formal” Christmas exchange alongside the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim on his personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, "There will be some gifts but it will be very formal.”

"There will be a gift from the Queen, she's far too gracious to be childish to not include them in the gift package.”

"But let's just say whatever they do send each other over it will be at a distance.”

"That's rather sad given that the Queen is 70 years on the throne and having to deal with some of the toughest decisions in her working and personal life."

