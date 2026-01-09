Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine romance heats up in LA

More photos of Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine are fueling speculation that the two stars have officially started a new romance.

The 27-year-old Stitches singer and the 30-year-old Brazilian actress first sparked dating rumours in December while spending time together in Rio de Janeiro.

Now, their relationship appears to have moved stateside.

New photos obtained by multiple outlets show Mendes and Marquezine stepping out together for a grocery run in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 7.

Additional images from the same day capture the pair leaving the store together in Mendes’ car after picking up groceries, including bottles of wine.

The casual outing marks one of their first public appearances in L.A. as a rumored couple and comes weeks after fans began speculating about their connection overseas.

Mendes has largely kept his personal life private since his breakup from Camila Cabello in 2023. Following that split, the singer was briefly linked to another well-known musician.

Last year, Mendes also made headlines after opening up about his sexuality during an emotional speech at one of his concerts, a moment that was widely praised by fans.

Neither Mendes nor Marquezine has publicly commented on their relationship, but their recent outings together continue to draw attention from fans across social media.