Meghan Trainor's husband adds new layer to mom group drama after wife

 
Geo News

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 09, 2026

Meghan Trainor's husband reacts to mom group drama after wife's shade

Meghan Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara, seems to have a surprising response to the Ashley Tisdale mom group fiasco, as he shared a neutral opinion.

The 33-year-old actor cleared the air by saying, “No drama over here, just trying to keep the kids happy,” soon after Trainor herself appeared to mock Tisdale in a TikTok video.

The Spy Kids star even expressed concern for the High School Musical star, after her essay in The Cut went viral, which detailed her experience of alienation in a group of fellow moms.

“I don’t really know what’s going on. I hope she’s okay though,” Sabara told TMZ on Thursday, January 8.

This comes after the singer shared a video clip on TikTok with the text, “Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama,” which showed her sitting at a desk while her song, Still Don’t Care played in the background.

Trainor concluded her shady response with three tea emojis in the caption.

The Made You Look hitmaker is not the only alleged mom involved in the mom group drama, but Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff are also among Tisdale’s former friends, whom she recently unfollowed.

