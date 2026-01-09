'Grey's Anatomy' star Camilla Luddington shares recent health update

Grey’s Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington opened up about her health journey following the diagnosis of Hashimoto’s disease.

During her recent appearance on Good Morning America Thursday, January 8, the famed Dr. Jo Wilson from the long-running ABC medical drama shared the raw and candid update with her fans.

Hashimoto’s disease is an auto-immune disease that can cause extreme fatigue, hair thinning and difficulty losing weight.

Initially, she thought that she was having the symptoms due to perimenomause, but her subsequent thyroid test led to the shocking result.

The 42-year-old shared with the show’s hosts Lara Spencer and Sam Champion, "It's a journey is what I'm finding out."

"I got diagnosed in the spring and put on medication immediately," she said.

The British actress added, "It's a journey because you have to figure out your medication."

"I'm not quite back to normal yet," Luddington continued.

"Stress can give you a flare up so now I take a little bit better care of myself now that I have it."

Luddington responded to Spencer pointing out that she also stars in a ‘kind of a stressful show’ saying “The show doesn’t help!”

For the unversed, the season 22 of Grey’s Anatomy returned from midseason break Thursday, January 8 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.