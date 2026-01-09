Timothee Chalamet teases plans with Kylie Jenner as wedding rumours swirl

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet ready to take the next step after three years?

Timothee Chalamet is rumoured to get down on one knee and propose to Kylie Jenner this year, and his new comments teased the couple’s future plans.

It appears that the 30-year-old award-winning actor and the makeup mogul, 28, have many iconic moments planned together as the Dune star hinted in a new interview.

When pried about their coordinating outfits plans at the red carpet, Chalamet told Entertainment Tonight, “You’ll see. You’ll see.”

The Little Women actor added, “The orange might be retired, but let’s see.”

As the Critics' Choice Award winner makes his way through different promotional events and award ceremonies for Marty Supreme, Jenner has been by his side in a matching ensemble.

Since the duo started dating back in 2023, they have often created a coordinating red carpet moment, and they recently made headlines when the Wonka actor publicly declared his love for the Khy founder.

During his award acceptance speech for the best actor, Chalamet announced, “Lastly, I’ll just say thank you to my partner of three years,” he said while concluding his speech. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The heartfelt dedication cemented the engagement rumours for fans on social media.