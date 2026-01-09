Bruno Mars' Romantic Tour 2026: Everything You Need to Know

Bruno Mars is set to hit the road once again after nearly a decade.

The Die With A Smile hitmaker has officially unveiled his Romantic Tour 2026 sending fans into a frenzy worldwide.

The Grammy‑winning superstar is set to bring his signature blend of soulful ballads, high‑energy performances, and timeless hits to audiences across multiple continents.

The tour is to celebrate his upcoming new album The Romantic will release on February 27.

The Romantic Tour Dates & Cities:

The Romantic Tour will span major cities across North America, Europe, and United Kingdom.

His first stop will be Las Vegas, Nevada on April 10, 2026.

Other stops include Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Miami, Texas, Paris, Berlin, Milan and London.

The last stop will be Vancouver in October.

Here are the dates of each concert:

April 10 — Las Vegas — Allegiant Stadium

April 14 — Glendale, Arizona — State Farm Stadium

April 18 — Arlington, Texas — Globe Life Field

April 22 — Houston, Texas — NRG Stadium

April 25 — Atlanta — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

April 29 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium

May 2 — Landover, Maryland — Northwest Stadium

May 6 — Nashville — Nissan Stadium

May 9 — Detroit — Ford Field

May 13 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — U.S. Bank Stadium

May 16 — Chicago — Soldier Field

May 20 — Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Stadium

May 23 — Toronto — Rogers Stadium

May 24 — Toronto — Rogers Stadium

June 20 — Paris — Stade de France

June 21 — Paris — Stade de France

June 26 — Berlin — Olympiastadion

July 4 — Amsterdam — Johan Cruijff Arena

July 5 — Amsterdam — Johan Cruijff Arena

July 10 — Madrid — Riyadh Air Metropolitano

July 14 — Milan — Stadio San Siro

July 18 — London — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

July 19 — London — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Aug. 21 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

Aug. 22 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium

Aug. 29 — Pittsburgh — Acrisure Stadium

Sept. 1 — Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field

Sept. 5 — Foxborough, Massachusetts — Gillette Stadium

Sept. 9 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium

Sept. 12 — Tampa, Florida — Raymond James Stadium

Sept. 16 — New Orleans — Caesars Superdome

Sept. 19 — Miami — Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 23 — San Antonio, Texas — Alamodome

Sept. 26 — Air Force Academy, Colorado — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy

Oct.2 — Inglewood, California — SoFi Stadium

Oct. 3 — Inglewood, California — SoFi Stadium

Oct. 10 — Santa Clara, California — Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 14 — Vancouver — BC Place

The lead single is set to come out on January 9, 2026.

The Romantic Tour Tickets:

The Bruno Mars artist presale launches Wednesday, January 14 at 12 p.m. local time.

The general sale of the tickets will start Thursday, January 15 at 12p.m. local time at BrunoMars.com.

R&B stars RAYE, Leon Thomas, Victoria Monet along with Anderson .Paak, known as DJ Pee .Wee are some of the names that will appear during the tour.