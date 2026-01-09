Bruno Mars' Romantic Tour 2026: Everything You Need to Know

January 09, 2026
Bruno Mars is set to hit the road once again after nearly a decade.
The Die With A Smile hitmaker has officially unveiled his Romantic Tour 2026 sending fans into a frenzy worldwide.
The Grammy‑winning superstar is set to bring his signature blend of soulful ballads, high‑energy performances, and timeless hits to audiences across multiple continents.
The tour is to celebrate his upcoming new album The Romantic will release on February 27.
The Romantic Tour will span major cities across North America, Europe, and United Kingdom.
His first stop will be Las Vegas, Nevada on April 10, 2026.
Other stops include Atlanta, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Miami, Texas, Paris, Berlin, Milan and London.
The last stop will be Vancouver in October.
Here are the dates of each concert:
April 10 — Las Vegas — Allegiant Stadium
April 14 — Glendale, Arizona — State Farm Stadium
April 18 — Arlington, Texas — Globe Life Field
April 22 — Houston, Texas — NRG Stadium
April 25 — Atlanta — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
April 29 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Bank of America Stadium
May 2 — Landover, Maryland — Northwest Stadium
May 6 — Nashville — Nissan Stadium
May 9 — Detroit — Ford Field
May 13 — Minneapolis, Minnesota — U.S. Bank Stadium
May 16 — Chicago — Soldier Field
May 20 — Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Stadium
May 23 — Toronto — Rogers Stadium
May 24 — Toronto — Rogers Stadium
June 20 — Paris — Stade de France
June 21 — Paris — Stade de France
June 26 — Berlin — Olympiastadion
July 4 — Amsterdam — Johan Cruijff Arena
July 5 — Amsterdam — Johan Cruijff Arena
July 10 — Madrid — Riyadh Air Metropolitano
July 14 — Milan — Stadio San Siro
July 18 — London — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
July 19 — London — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
Aug. 21 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium
Aug. 22 — East Rutherford, New Jersey — MetLife Stadium
Aug. 29 — Pittsburgh — Acrisure Stadium
Sept. 1 — Philadelphia — Lincoln Financial Field
Sept. 5 — Foxborough, Massachusetts — Gillette Stadium
Sept. 9 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Lucas Oil Stadium
Sept. 12 — Tampa, Florida — Raymond James Stadium
Sept. 16 — New Orleans — Caesars Superdome
Sept. 19 — Miami — Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 23 — San Antonio, Texas — Alamodome
Sept. 26 — Air Force Academy, Colorado — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy
Oct.2 — Inglewood, California — SoFi Stadium
Oct. 3 — Inglewood, California — SoFi Stadium
Oct. 10 — Santa Clara, California — Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 14 — Vancouver — BC Place
The announcement came just around the time he announced his upcoming album The Romantic that is set to release February 27.
The lead single is set to come out on January 9, 2026.
The Bruno Mars artist presale launches Wednesday, January 14 at 12 p.m. local time.
The general sale of the tickets will start Thursday, January 15 at 12p.m. local time at BrunoMars.com.
R&B stars RAYE, Leon Thomas, Victoria Monet along with Anderson .Paak, known as DJ Pee .Wee are some of the names that will appear during the tour.