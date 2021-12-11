 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly opens up on using his birth name for acting career

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly opens up on using his birth name for acting career
Machine Gun Kelly opens up on using his birth name for acting career

Machine Gun Kelly recently opened up on preferring to use his birth name Colson Baker for his acting career over is famed stage name.

During his recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the 31-year-old, who is not only a good rapper but has also impressed many with his acting skills, talked about going by his real name for film roles.

He said, “I think it’s more just out of respect for the art.”

“If you’re looking at a Basquiat piece and you have feelings about him personally. Is that fair to the art because of how you feel about him personally?” he added.

Baker shared that he felt it was better to carry two different personas for movies and music.

He shared, “I don’t feel like being ‘Inception’ in a person. Like there’s a character inside of a character inside of a character inside of a character. I’d rather it just be me playing a character in one world and then me playing a character in another world.”

The Bad Things song-maker is currently garnering good response for his role in The Last son in which he plays a cold-blooded killer, along with the Heather Graham and Sam Worthington.

Earlier, he was also seen in 2019’s The Dirt which was based on life of Moltey Crue.

More From Entertainment:

Steven Spielberg launches Latina stars in ‘West Side Story’

Steven Spielberg launches Latina stars in ‘West Side Story’
Brad Pitt would ‘love to date again’ but hates the dating process

Brad Pitt would ‘love to date again’ but hates the dating process
Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson spark new speculation. Here’s why

Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson spark new speculation. Here’s why
Royal family to head to Sandringham for Christmas as per tradition

Royal family to head to Sandringham for Christmas as per tradition
Jason Momoa shares important announcement for ‘Aquaman’ fans

Jason Momoa shares important announcement for ‘Aquaman’ fans

Hailey Bieber seeks motherhood advice, ready to have kids

Hailey Bieber seeks motherhood advice, ready to have kids

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker hold hands leaving Free Larry Hoover concert

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker hold hands leaving Free Larry Hoover concert
Prince Charles, Camilla unveil their official Christmas card

Prince Charles, Camilla unveil their official Christmas card
Kanye West fails to win over Kim Kardashian as she files to be ‘legally single’

Kanye West fails to win over Kim Kardashian as she files to be ‘legally single’
Queen Elizabeth approves gold medal for poetry 2021 to Grace Nichols

Queen Elizabeth approves gold medal for poetry 2021 to Grace Nichols
Mike Nesmith of ‘Monkees’ passes away at age of 78

Mike Nesmith of ‘Monkees’ passes away at age of 78
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s hefty protection costs ‘infuriating the public’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s hefty protection costs ‘infuriating the public’

Latest

view all