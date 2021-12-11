Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif all smiles in enchanting stills from Haldi ceremony

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier Vicky and Katrina shared their big day pictures on Instagram that had already taken the internet by storm. At present, the couple took to their respective social media handles and shared a few pictures of their Haldi ceremony.





Vicky shared three pictures and in one of the pictures, the Uri actor is seen with Katrina applying Haldi on his face and the duo looked all smiles.

In the next two pictures, Vicky donned a white kurta along with his father and the last one with the friends giving the groom-to-be a shower with the bucket.

On the other hand, Katrina also shared trio pictures on her Instagram account.





In one of the shared pictures, Katrina is seen donning a white and golden outfit applying Haldi on Vicky’s face and the others with her mother and sister.

Sharing the sweet pictures both of them captioned it the same “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi”.