Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Emma Roberts shares a sneak peek into her motherhood: The best, see pic
Emma Roberts usually keeps her motherhood under wraps but she recently shared a swoon-worthy click of herself as she showered love over her 11-month-old son, Rhodes.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor posted a picture in which she can be seen donning a bright smile at her baby-boy.

Dressed up in a white billowy top and blue jeans, the Scream actor looked cozy documenting the best moments of her life.

The actor captioned the postcard-worthy photo, “the best”.

As soon as the post was up on the social media, fans couldn't stop shower love over the cuties as one fan commented, “Angel Boy” while other wrote, “My favs”.

The actor welcomed her first child with partner Garret Hedlund on December 27, 2020 as after she announced her pregnancy on the Facebook-owned platform in August.

The couple had also held a private baby shower in October with only 15 of their close friends and family members.

Roberts had expressed, “So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times."


