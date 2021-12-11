Sushant Singh Rajput was in pain while filming ‘Kedarnath’, reveals director

Abhishek Kapoor opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s waning stardom taking a toll on his mental health

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor has opened up about late Sushant Singh Rajput’s waning stardom taking a toll on his mental health, saying that people had started opting out of working with him by 2018.

Talking to India Today, Kapoor shared, “People were leaving Kedarnath saying Sushant is not a star. I was fighting for that movie. I put money from my own pocket to finish it. I was under so much pressure, but I had conviction so I had to make the film.”

Rajput, who passed away in June 2020 from apparent suicide, also wasn’t aware of how much he was loved, and according to Kapoor, was in pain while filming Kedarnath.

“While making it, I knew Sushant was in pain. The thing is, once he passed away, the whole world became his fan. But it was not always like that.”

“There was a system that didn’t let him believe how much he was loved. He did not get it. But he passed away, and it’s like the whole country exploded and declared how much they loved him. That’s the tragedy,” he added.