From where did Junaid Safdar get his pre-wedding haircut?

PML-N Vice President son Junaid Safdar getting his pre-wedding haircut from a local barber in Mansehra.— Twitter
Preparations for PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son's wedding reception in Pakistan are in full swing.

With his dress trials done, the groom-to-be, Junaid Safdar, headed for his pre-wedding haircut — to Mansehra.

Junaid arrived in the city with his father retired Captain Safdar Awan. The father-son duo was warmly welcomed on their arrival.

A barber in Mansehra did the honours, a photo of which was shared on Twitter.

Junaid, along with father, later offered Fateha on the graves of his grandparents.

Earlier, he took to his Instagram stories and posted a video saying he was enroute to Mansehra.

A Screengrab of Junaid Safdars Instgram story.
A Screengrab of Junaid Safdar's Instgram story.

On Friday, Maryam Nawaz and Junaid met famous Pakistani designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin — known in the fashion industry as HSY — for their fittings.

Sharing a picture with the two, HSY said that he "had the pleasure to do fittings of all the clothes we have designed for #junaidsafdar for his upcoming wedding this week”.

The ace designer added: “We created looks that are both classic and timeless using materials that are all proudly made in Pakistan.”

In another picture, Junaid and HSY could be seen looking at each other’s shoes, the groom-to-be rocking a white Shalwar Kurta with a dark brown waistcoat.

HSY had stated: “I found him to be incredibly polite and well-mannered and all of us at HSY wish him and his wife all the very best for the future.”

Junaid's reception, who got married in London in August, is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Lahore.

