Megan Thee Stallion celebrates as she becomes a college graduate

Sunday Dec 12, 2021
US rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday celebrated her college graduation and thanked everyone for all the love.
The Cry Baby singer turned to Instagram to celebrate becoming a college graduate.
She dropped photos and a video from the graduation ceremony to cherish the moment.
Megan Thee Stallion posted the photos with caption, “Meg Thee Graduate. I know my parents are looking down on me so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today” followed by a heart emoji.
The three-time Grammy Award winner, 26, also disclosed that she graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration.
Fans and friends also congratulated her on graduation.
Cardi B took to Twitter and shared the same photo of Megan to congratulate her.
She tweeted, “Congrats @theestallion. all of your hard work paid of!!! I know your Parents are super proud of you.”