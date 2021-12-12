 
Mira Rajput claps back at trolls for mocking her skin colour

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gave a befitting response to the critics mocking her complexion.

Turning to her Instagram Saturday, the 27-year-old clapped back at the trolls who poked fun at her feet.

 “I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded,” she wrote.

One can see Mira donning a short, printed outfit which she complemented with a pair of high heels in her follow-up post.


Mira's post comes after she shared a picture of herself along with her three-year-old son from the trip earlier this week.

Within no time, fans started applauding her for her reaction. One of the fans commented, “Best reply ever.” 

