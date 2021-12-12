 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Quetta video leak: Police unable to recover missing girls

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

— Screengrab via Twitter.
— Screengrab via Twitter. 

  • Police say the girls' mother, who was one of the complainants of the case, also missing.
  • Police say both missing girls are in Afghanistan and efforts for their recovery are underway.
  • Two men were arrested for allegedly forcing women to record inappropriate videos and later sharing them on social media. 

QUETTA: The missing girls in the leaked video case that surfaced Friday could not be recovered yet, police said Sunday while sharing the development in the investigation of the case.

Police on Friday had arrested two men for allegedly forcing women to record inappropriate videos and later sharing them on social media. Both suspects, who are said to be brothers, were arrested after police launched a probe into the incident.

Per a statement issued by the police, the missing girls' mother, who is one of the complainants of the case, has also disappeared from the scenario, adding that they are trying to contact her.

Police added that both the missing girls are in Afghanistan and efforts for their recovery are underway.

Stating the details of the case, the police said that two complaints had been filed to report the leaked video at the Qaidabad Police Station in Quetta. The first complaint was lodged by the missing girls' mother, while the other was lodged by another victim.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan home minister said that the government is in contact with the Afghan authorities for the return of the missing girls.

Police arrest men for recording, sharing inappropriate videos of girls

Following the arrest, the suspects were remanded into police custody for 14 days for interrogation. Initial investigation into the incident revealed that the suspects lured women with jobs but later forced them to record inappropriate videos, police said.

The police further added that they have confiscated mobile phones, videos, USBs, and other devices containing the videos from the suspects and have sent them for forensic analysis. The Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime cell has also been contacted for assistance, police said.

Meanwhile, an investigation team — headed by SSP Operations Abdul Haq — has been formed to investigate the case.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident and ordered strict action against the culprits.

"The culprits will be brought to justice," the chief minister vowed.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi will not beg for its rights from Sindh CM: Asad Umar

Karachi will not beg for its rights from Sindh CM: Asad Umar
Another cop martyred as polio team attacked in KP's Tank for second time in a row

Another cop martyred as polio team attacked in KP's Tank for second time in a row
Govt sacks Petroleum Division Secretary Arshad Mehmood

Govt sacks Petroleum Division Secretary Arshad Mehmood
PM Imran Khan takes notice of Gwadar fishermen's 'very legitimate' demands

PM Imran Khan takes notice of Gwadar fishermen's 'very legitimate' demands
AQI ranks Lahore as world's most polluted city, again

AQI ranks Lahore as world's most polluted city, again
Sindh Bar Council secretary killing: Police suspect wife played key role in murder

Sindh Bar Council secretary killing: Police suspect wife played key role in murder
Pakistan gets divided when people abrogate Constitution: Justice Isa

Pakistan gets divided when people abrogate Constitution: Justice Isa
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Sindh, KP

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Sindh, KP
In rare move, PML-N and PTI join forces to oppose Sindh local govt act

In rare move, PML-N and PTI join forces to oppose Sindh local govt act
NA speaker summoned over audio clip allegedly promoting PTI ahead of KP polls

NA speaker summoned over audio clip allegedly promoting PTI ahead of KP polls
Sindh Assembly passes local govt act amid session marred by chaos

Sindh Assembly passes local govt act amid session marred by chaos
Air chief expresses grief over demise of Rashid Minhas' mother Begum Rasheeda

Air chief expresses grief over demise of Rashid Minhas' mother Begum Rasheeda

Latest

view all