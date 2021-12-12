 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Friends fondly remember Sidharth Shukla on birth anniversary

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

December 12 marks what would’ve been late TV star Sidharth Shukla’s 41st birthday
December 12 marks what would’ve been late TV star Sidharth Shukla’s 41st birthday

December 12 marks what would’ve been late TV star Sidharth Shukla’s 41st birthday and his close friends fondly remember the Bigg Boss 13 winner to mark the day.

The Hindustan Times reached out to some of Sidharth’s close friends and colleagues, including Arti Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Abhinav Shukla, and Shefali Jariwala who all fondly remembered the star, who died from a cardiac arrest on September 2.

Vivan remembered Sidharth as “one of the most defiant” people.

“He was not a follower. He was mad, fun, and would always find ways to get into trouble,” he added, sharing that he was fond of doing all the ‘wrong’ things before making them right.

According to Abhinav, Sidharth lived his life king size.

“We started our careers together in 2004 in a pageant. I remember we all had to prepare our introductions for the pageant and he said something like ‘Live life like it’s your last because one day you’ll be right’,” he recalled.

“He was a one-man army and a fun guy. He was always a happy soul and that I still cherish about him,” said Arti adding that while they didn’t stay in touch, it still “feels like a bad dream” to her.

Shefali also fondly remembered the Balika Vadhu star, saying, “He was sarcastic to a point when you wouldn’t know if he was pulling your leg or complimenting you. He was never a party pooper.”

She also recalled a 20-year-old-memory about how he drove his bike in chilling December weather to meet her once. 

More From Showbiz:

Jasmin Bhasin remembers Sidharth Shukla in tearful interview

Jasmin Bhasin remembers Sidharth Shukla in tearful interview
Hrithik Roshan is a fan of Ayushmann Khurrana after THIS performance

Hrithik Roshan is a fan of Ayushmann Khurrana after THIS performance
Congress leader says 'Priyanka Chopra zindabad', instead of Priyanka Gandhi: Watch

Congress leader says 'Priyanka Chopra zindabad', instead of Priyanka Gandhi: Watch
Katrina Kaif goes Punjabi for vibrant Mehendi, dances with father-in-law Sham

Katrina Kaif goes Punjabi for vibrant Mehendi, dances with father-in-law Sham
Anushka Sharma gets nostalgic celebrating 13 years of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

Anushka Sharma gets nostalgic celebrating 13 years of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’
Anushka Sharma gives sneak peek into her wedding anniversary dinner

Anushka Sharma gives sneak peek into her wedding anniversary dinner
Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa enjoy beach time together in Goa, pics go viral

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa enjoy beach time together in Goa, pics go viral
Dhanush lauds co-star Sara Ali Khan ahead of ‘Atrangi Re’ release

Dhanush lauds co-star Sara Ali Khan ahead of ‘Atrangi Re’ release
I already felt married when I met Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: Minal Khan

I already felt married when I met Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: Minal Khan
Netizens troll John Abraham for his bizarre explanation on heart attacks

Netizens troll John Abraham for his bizarre explanation on heart attacks

Over 20 million react to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding photos

Over 20 million react to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding photos
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif steal limelight with happy dances during Mehendi

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif steal limelight with happy dances during Mehendi

Latest

view all