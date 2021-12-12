Hrithik Roshan is a fan of Ayushmann Khurrana after THIS performance

Khurrana has a big fan in superstar Roshan, who branded his latest performance as ‘extraordinary’

Ayushmann Khurrana has found a big fan in Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who branded Khurrana’s performance in his latest film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as ‘extraordinary’.

Roshan lauded Khurrana’s portrayal of a bodybuilder in the film, taking to Twitter to write, “You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!”

“It’s been a long time since I got inspired like this. Love it when it happens,” he added, going on to shower more praise on Khurrana saying, “Thanks for inspiring me with this one!”

“Extraordinary you are! Huge congrats! Big jhappi @ayushmannk #ChandigarhKareAashiqui,” he said, closing his note.

His praise was met with equal love from Khurrana, who instantly replied back with, “Big jhappi to you bhai. I can’t even… This really means a lot! Thank you!”