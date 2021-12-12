 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

China appreciates Pakistan for being against politicisation of sports

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Photo showing flags of Pakistan (L) and China (R) — Modern Diplomacy
Photo showing flags of Pakistan (L) and China (R) — Modern Diplomacy

  • Chinese envoy Nong Rong says Beijing Winter Olympics is not a "stage for posturing, grandstanding of politicians."
  • Says China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe, and splendid Olympics to the world.
  • Pakistan had said Beijing Olympics would offer "a spectacular and colourful gala to sports enthusiasts around the world."

ISLAMABAD: China's Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Sunday said that his country appreciates Pakistan for being against the politicisation of sports.

Taking to Twitter, the envoy wrote: "Pakistan’s position to oppose any form of politicization of sports is highly appreciated. The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians," he wrote.

The ambassador also said that China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe, and splendid Olympics to the world.

Nong Rong's comment came in response to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, in which Pakistan had said that it stands against the politicisation of sports in all its forms. 

According to Xinhua News Agency, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, while addressing a weekly media briefing, had expressed Pakistan's confidence in the neighbouring country's plan to host the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Per the report, Ahmad had said that the event would offer "a spectacular and colourful gala to sports enthusiasts around the world, including in Pakistan," despite the limitations imposed by COVID-19.

"The Olympic games symbolise sportsmanship, team spirit, unity, effort, struggle, and maintaining grace in competition whatever the results are," the spokesperson had said.

He went on to say that the Olympic spirit espouses fair participation in the events, and like in all previous Olympic events, Pakistan would like to see the Olympic spirit upheld in true sporting fashion.

"Pakistan hopes that all nations will come together in Beijing and afford their athletes an opportunity against the best and showcase their skills," he had said. 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi University postpones exams, suspends academic activities scheduled on Monday

Karachi University postpones exams, suspends academic activities scheduled on Monday
Karachi will not beg for its rights from Sindh CM: Asad Umar

Karachi will not beg for its rights from Sindh CM: Asad Umar
Quetta video leak: Police unable to recover missing girls

Quetta video leak: Police unable to recover missing girls
Another cop martyred as polio team attacked in KP's Tank for second time in a row

Another cop martyred as polio team attacked in KP's Tank for second time in a row
Govt sacks Petroleum Division Secretary Arshad Mehmood

Govt sacks Petroleum Division Secretary Arshad Mehmood
PM Imran Khan takes notice of Gwadar fishermen's 'very legitimate' demands

PM Imran Khan takes notice of Gwadar fishermen's 'very legitimate' demands
AQI ranks Lahore as world's most polluted city, again

AQI ranks Lahore as world's most polluted city, again
Sindh Bar Council secretary killing: Police suspect wife played key role in murder

Sindh Bar Council secretary killing: Police suspect wife played key role in murder
Pakistan gets divided when people abrogate Constitution: Justice Isa

Pakistan gets divided when people abrogate Constitution: Justice Isa
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Sindh, KP

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Sindh, KP
In rare move, PML-N and PTI join forces to oppose Sindh local govt act

In rare move, PML-N and PTI join forces to oppose Sindh local govt act
NA speaker summoned over audio clip allegedly promoting PTI ahead of KP polls

NA speaker summoned over audio clip allegedly promoting PTI ahead of KP polls

Latest

view all