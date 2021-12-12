 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar unveils teaser of new reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Karan Johar unveils teaser of new reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz’
Karan Johar unveils teaser of new reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz’

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to take the judges’ seat in an upcoming reality talent show, titled Hunarbaaz for Colors TV.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the Bombay Velvet actor dropped a video, sharing a close glimpse into his routine as he gears up for the upcoming show.

In the video, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai famed director is seen getting his hair and makeup done before heading for the recording. Sharing the video, the 49-year-old filmmaker revealed why he loves to be on the judges' seat for talent hunt or talent reality shows.


In the caption, he wrote, "I’ve always loved being on the seat of the judge of a talent show because I get to witness raw and boundless talent from every corner of our country."

"As I get ready to take my seat again, I feel it deep inside of me that this time it will be different. This time it will be more special! #Hunarbaaz - coming to your screens very soon, stay tuned! @colorstv," he added. 

More From Showbiz:

Rajinikanth turns 71: Dhanush sends heart-warming wishes to the superstar

Rajinikanth turns 71: Dhanush sends heart-warming wishes to the superstar
Jasmin Bhasin remembers Sidharth Shukla in tearful interview

Jasmin Bhasin remembers Sidharth Shukla in tearful interview
Hrithik Roshan is a fan of Ayushmann Khurrana after THIS performance

Hrithik Roshan is a fan of Ayushmann Khurrana after THIS performance
Friends fondly remember Sidharth Shukla on birth anniversary

Friends fondly remember Sidharth Shukla on birth anniversary
Congress leader says 'Priyanka Chopra zindabad', instead of Priyanka Gandhi: Watch

Congress leader says 'Priyanka Chopra zindabad', instead of Priyanka Gandhi: Watch
Katrina Kaif goes Punjabi for vibrant Mehendi, dances with father-in-law Sham

Katrina Kaif goes Punjabi for vibrant Mehendi, dances with father-in-law Sham
Anushka Sharma gets nostalgic celebrating 13 years of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

Anushka Sharma gets nostalgic celebrating 13 years of ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’
Anushka Sharma gives sneak peek into her wedding anniversary dinner

Anushka Sharma gives sneak peek into her wedding anniversary dinner
Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa enjoy beach time together in Goa, pics go viral

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa enjoy beach time together in Goa, pics go viral
Dhanush lauds co-star Sara Ali Khan ahead of ‘Atrangi Re’ release

Dhanush lauds co-star Sara Ali Khan ahead of ‘Atrangi Re’ release
Mira Rajput claps back at trolls for mocking her skin colour

Mira Rajput claps back at trolls for mocking her skin colour
I already felt married when I met Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: Minal Khan

I already felt married when I met Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: Minal Khan

Latest

view all