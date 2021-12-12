Karan Johar unveils teaser of new reality talent show ‘Hunarbaaz’

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to take the judges’ seat in an upcoming reality talent show, titled Hunarbaaz for Colors TV.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the Bombay Velvet actor dropped a video, sharing a close glimpse into his routine as he gears up for the upcoming show.

In the video, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai famed director is seen getting his hair and makeup done before heading for the recording. Sharing the video, the 49-year-old filmmaker revealed why he loves to be on the judges' seat for talent hunt or talent reality shows.





In the caption, he wrote, "I’ve always loved being on the seat of the judge of a talent show because I get to witness raw and boundless talent from every corner of our country."

"As I get ready to take my seat again, I feel it deep inside of me that this time it will be different. This time it will be more special! #Hunarbaaz - coming to your screens very soon, stay tuned! @colorstv," he added.