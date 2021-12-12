Hailey Bieber recalls her bachelorette bash: ‘Its Spicy’

Hailey Bieber shared a sneak peek into her bachelorette revealing that she and her friends went with a more balanced theme for the night.



During her conversation with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, she said, “It’s spicy on bachelorette parties.” Getting to know about the details, the Mad Max: Fury Road actor reacted, “So mature, Classy.”

The Ocean's Eight actor then reminded Huntington-Whiteley that she was already legally married to Justin Bieber.

According to U.S Magazine, the couple had already exchanged their vows in July 2018, just after a few months later they put on ring on each other’s fingers.

The intimate event took place in a courthouse in New York in July, 2018 where Alia Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and others were also present.

Meanwhile, a more notable ceremony was held later in South Carolina in September 2019.

Talking about challenges, she faced as a newly-married woman on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said, “I always like to be careful when I’m giving people advice because I don’t want to come at it like I’m some expert.”

“I’m newly married. I got married quickly. I’m still taking it a day at a time and I’m still learning a lot,” she expressed during the interview in November, 2021.

The model continued explaining, “Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and having had that time I think was the most important thing.”