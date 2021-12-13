Princess Charlotte ‘already being taught’ lady-like etiquettes: report

An expert has stepped forward with an in-depth analysis of Princess Charlotte’s ‘reserved’ and ‘obligated’ Christmas card photograph.

Dr Lillian Glass, an internationally renowned body language expert made these claims.

During her interview with Express UK, she was quoted saying, “Charlotte is the most serious of the group although she does lean in towards her family in solidarity.”

“She seems more reserved and self-contained in this photo as she holds on to her hand for restraint / self-comfort as well as balance.”

“William does reach out to her with his arm in the back of her. Her ramrod posture shows she is also extremely confident and independent.”

She also added, “Her sitting side-saddle with legs together shows how she is groomed to be lady-like.”

Not only that, “Her closed lips and squinted-like eyes not opened brightly do not show happiness or joy but rather an obligation to sit for this photo.”

Even royal fans showed interest in Princess Charlotte’s photo and praised the young royal for resembling her great-grandmother the Queen.