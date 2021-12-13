 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlotte ‘already being taught’ lady-like etiquettes: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Princess Charlotte ‘already being taught’ lady-like etiquettes: report
Princess Charlotte ‘already being taught’ lady-like etiquettes: report

An expert has stepped forward with an in-depth analysis of Princess Charlotte’s ‘reserved’ and ‘obligated’ Christmas card photograph.

Dr Lillian Glass, an internationally renowned body language expert made these claims.

During her interview with Express UK, she was quoted saying, “Charlotte is the most serious of the group although she does lean in towards her family in solidarity.”

“She seems more reserved and self-contained in this photo as she holds on to her hand for restraint / self-comfort as well as balance.”

“William does reach out to her with his arm in the back of her. Her ramrod posture shows she is also extremely confident and independent.”

She also added, “Her sitting side-saddle with legs together shows how she is groomed to be lady-like.”

Not only that, “Her closed lips and squinted-like eyes not opened brightly do not show happiness or joy but rather an obligation to sit for this photo.”

Even royal fans showed interest in Princess Charlotte’s photo and praised the young royal for resembling her great-grandmother the Queen. 

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper

David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper
Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Camilla Cabello addresses how ‘Cinderella’ helped ward off mental health blues

Camilla Cabello addresses how ‘Cinderella’ helped ward off mental health blues
Prince William, Kate Middleton take page from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's book

Prince William, Kate Middleton take page from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's book
Kanye West’s thoughts on Kim Kardashians’ support for Drake show revealed

Kanye West’s thoughts on Kim Kardashians’ support for Drake show revealed
Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'

Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'
'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut

'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut
Sarah Paulson addresses criticism over Linda Tripp ‘fat suit’

Sarah Paulson addresses criticism over Linda Tripp ‘fat suit’
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out
Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears

Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears
James Bond producer highlights possible non-binary casting: report

James Bond producer highlights possible non-binary casting: report
Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report

Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report

Latest

view all