Watch: Maryam Nawaz sings popular mehndi song at Junaid Safdar's wedding function

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has taken a break from politics to focus on her son Junaid Safdar's wedding festivities taking place in Lahore.



Various video clips and pictures from the event are going viral on social media, in which Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif can be seen making merry by singing iconic songs.

The latest video going viral features the PML-N vice president singing famous mehndi song 'Mere Nehr Se Aaj Mujhe Aaya' as she walks with a couple of women, her husband, Captain (retd) Junaid Safdar and her son, Junaid Safdar, close by.



Pictures from one of the ceremonies emerged on social media Sunday. In them, Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif can be seen dressed to the nines in gorgeous outfits.

Junaid Safdar opted for a crisp white shalwar kameez that he teamed with a royal blue waistcoat embellished with gold buttons and an off-white silk shawl which he draped around his shoulder. He completed his look with a pair of brown monk strap shoes.

On the other hand, his wife, Ayesha Said, looked absolutely gorgeous in a light-grey sharara that boasted gold and silver embroidery and patchwork. She also opted for a silver necklace studded with a black gemstone in the centre.

Junaid's got married in London in August. His reception is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Lahore.

