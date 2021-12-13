Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson’s cheating with ‘little love’

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet photo with her ‘little love’ daughter True Thompson days after reports her ex partner Tristan Thompson was expecting his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and posted a monochrome photo, featuring herself and daughter True from the screening of animated film Sing 2.

Khloe shared the picture with sweet caption. She wrote, “My little love”.

She also posted the same photo in her Insta Stories with caption, “Sing 2”.



This is Khloe's first photo with daughter after reports True’s father is expecting his third child with Maralee Nichols.

Meanwhile, Khloe is ‘upset’ after she found out that Tristan cheated again.

Khloe shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan.