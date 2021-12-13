 
Monday Dec 13 2021
Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh join Vicky Kaushal in ‘Sam Bahadur’

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Bollywood acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar celebrated her 48th birthday today (on Dec. 13) with special announcement regarding her upcoming film, Sam Bahadur.

After confirming Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal as the main lead in biopic, the Chhapaak director has revealed popular on-screen sisters-duo from Dangal, actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be taken onboard in the upcoming film.

While, the Uri actor will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who, in a career spanning four decades, fought in five wars, the Badhai Ho actress will play the role of Vicky’s wife, Silloo Manekshaw in the film.

The Ludo actress will be seen portraying the role of India’s first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film.


Welcoming the actresses to Sam Bahadur cast, the Talvar director also expressed she is “eager to experience” Sam Bahadur’s journey. “I have much to celebrate… There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of Sam Bahadur. Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life.”

