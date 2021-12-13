 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 13 2021
Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test Covid-19 positive after ‘violating norms’

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora, who were recently spotted partying together, have been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the recent reports, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) extended a statement which read, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests,” reported ANI.

As per Assistant Commissioner Vinayak Vispute, the Heroine actor is self-isolating at home.

Earlier, the Bollywood actors got snapped as they had a blast at Rhea Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. Malaika Arora, Poonam Damania, and Masaba Gupta were also seen at the Christmas bash.

Meanwhile, an official statement from both the stars in this regard is yet to be provided.

