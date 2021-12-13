Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how

 
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card release has unearthed a new aspect of their family dynamics. 

As per an expert, the Christmas photo revealed how William and Kate have been making attempts to make themselves more accessible to the public. 

Furthermore, the expert noted how their daughter Princess Charlotte has garnered greater influence over the years.

In the photo the six-year-old was wearing a dress from a popular affordable brand which royal fans later found out and it immediately sold out.

"Princess Charlotte captures the hearts and attention of the public whenever she makes an appearance," the expert said. 

"This Christmas card release is no different. Despite being only six-years-old, she holds an enormous amount of influence through her style.

"With any item she is seen wearing, it sells out instantly.

"Unlike previous royal children, the Cambridge children are regularly seen in affordable, high-street clothes as opposed to designer labels.

"This choice from William and Kate highlights their efforts to make the Royal Family appear more accessible and relatable to the British public.

"It gives an insight into the direction that William will take the Royal Family when he reigns."

