Monday Dec 13 2021
Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe 2021 title with THIS answer to the final question

India's Harnaaz Sandhu has won the most-prestigious beauty title, Miss Universe 2021 on Monday in a glamorous event held in Eilat, Israel.

The model, who represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, won the beauty pageant for the country after 21 years.

The Punjab-based Harnaaz won the title as she beat Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and South Africa's Lalela Mswane.

During the final question round, where the contestants were asked a poignant question, Sandhu, 21, was asked, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

Harnaaz had quite an inspiring answer to the question. "Well, I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourselves with others, and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own [life]. I believe in myself and that's why I'm standing here today. Thank you," she said.

Watch the video.

Harnaaz beat 79 other contestants - including runner-up Miss Paraguay and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane - from various countries, to claim the prestigious title.

Harnaaz became the third Indian model to win the title. Earlier, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively. 

