 
pakistan
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Reuters

Pakistani aviation authority hopes to resume licensing in February

By
Reuters

Monday Dec 13, 2021

An Airbus A350 airplane of the German airline Lufthansa takes off for Miami at Franz-Josef-Strauss airport in Munich, southern Germany, on November 8, 2021. — AFP
  • A nine-member ICAO team carried out an audit in Pakistan for 10 days that concluded on Friday.
  • In June last year, Pakistan grounded 262 airline pilots suspected of dodging their exams following checks of their qualifications.
  • The pilot licence scandal has tainted Pakistan’s aviation industry and hurt flag carrier PIA.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) hopes it can resume licensing pilots in February with the release of an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) audit after a scandal over fake licenses, an authority official said.

The ICAO, the UN Aviation body, advised Pakistan in September 2020 to undertake immediate corrective action and suspend the issue of any new pilot licenses after false licenses came to light following the crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane in May that year, in which 97 people were killed.

A nine-member ICAO team carried out an audit in Pakistan for 10 days that concluded on Friday.

“We are hopeful we will resume issuance of licensing following the release of the ICAO audit report expected in February," Khaqan Murtaza, director-general of the PCAA, told reporters on Monday.

The pilot licence scandal has tainted Pakistan’s aviation industry and hurt flag carrier PIA, which was barred from flying to Europe and the United States.

In June last year, Pakistan grounded 262 airline pilots suspected of dodging their exams following checks of their qualifications.

The action was prompted by the preliminary report on an airliner crash in the city of Karachi last year, which found that the pilots had failed to follow standard procedures and disregarded alarms.

“The situation is that they have cleared us but a final report is awaited. The report is expected any time after mid-February,” Murtaza said.

The audit was carried out in six areas – airworthiness, flying standards, personal licensing and examination, air navigation services, aerodromes and aircraft accidents.

The ICAO team visited Pakistan aeronautical complex, PIA offices and offices of other airlines.

Case registered against local PTI leader for slapping policeman

FO censures Indian defence minister for threatening Pakistan

Bilawal defends Sindh local govt amendment bill, says critics will eat humble pie

Western media failed to give due credit to Pakistan during Afghan War: PM Imran Khan

Govt will roll out health cards in Punjab from January: PM Imran Khan

Coronavirus: AKUH confirms Pakistan's first ever case of Omicron variant

IHC grants extension to Rana Shamim for submission of original affidavit

Missing journalist's case: Nothing more painful than state's own involvement in crime, says IHC CJ

Sheikh Rasheed's spokesperson refutes heart attack rumours

Policies of necessity vs policies of choice

PM Imran Khan to be briefed over Punjab's new local bodies system

Watch: Maryam Nawaz sings popular mehndi song at Junaid Safdar's wedding function

