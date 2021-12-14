Police arrest Lahore man for hurling bricks on polio team

Healthcare worker administering polio drops to a child. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: A man was arrested in Lahore on Monday for allegedly hurling bricks and misbehaving with a polio team.

The incident occurred at BB Pak Daman Street No. 26 in the Gujjar Singh neighbourhood of Lahore where a team of volunteers was administering polio drops to children.

The suspect, along with his family, started hurling bricks at the polio team from the roof of his house.



The polio workers, following the event, filed a complaint against the family. Further investigations are underway, police said.

Incidences of violence against polio vaccination teams are on the rise. Last week, gunmen attacked and martyred a security official assigned to protect a polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank.

The incident took place in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan district of KP, when armed men on a motorcycle had attacked the polio security team, martyring one security official and injuring another.

The armed men fled the scene, and a police search operation to find them is underway, DPO Sajjad Ahmed had told Geo News.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed that its fighters attacked the polio team in Tank.