 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry accused of trying to ‘join the crusade’ against vaccine research: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Prince Harry has been accused of choosing a side that gives the impression that he has ‘joined the crusade’ against vaccine research.

Investigative journalist Andrew Orlowski made this bombshell claim. 

During his interview with the Daily Telegraph, he was also quoted saying, "The Duke of Sussex has joined a pious crusade that would damage vaccine research.”

"Removing patents will do little to help the world's poorest become vaccinated, contrary to Prince Harry 's belief."

Mr Orlowski also suggested, "The problem with the high-status assault on intellectual property (IP) is that it fails to suggest a convincing alternative system to such rights, which today provide the incentives that deliver billions of investment to researchers."

According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism here were a number of demands by big pharma that led to a three-month delay in vaccine deals.

Mr Orlowski also suggested that "for Argentina and Brazil, no national deals were agreed at all.”

At the same time, there is currently no alternative to the prevailing intellectual property (IP) laws and monopoly.

He also went on to warn, “If the IP monopoly disappeared overnight, the poor wouldn’t be getting more jabs.”

Because “Most countries either don’t have the facilities to manufacture them, can’t distribute them safely to remote areas, or lack the skills to administer them, or all three."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbing royal Christmas for celebrations with Hollywood pals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbing royal Christmas for celebrations with Hollywood pals
Meghan Markle ‘ditched’ beloved twins she ‘loved like family: report

Meghan Markle ‘ditched’ beloved twins she ‘loved like family: report
Ellen DeGeneres’ ex-staffer writing book about ‘shocking incidents’ on set

Ellen DeGeneres’ ex-staffer writing book about ‘shocking incidents’ on set
Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas puts on a cosy display with new handsome beau

Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas puts on a cosy display with new handsome beau
Brad Pitt snapped getting cosy with German model Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt snapped getting cosy with German model Nicole Poturalski
Halsey opens up about her ‘loads’ of ‘normal jobs’ before attending fame

Halsey opens up about her ‘loads’ of ‘normal jobs’ before attending fame
Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids

Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids
John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing

John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing
Coldplay’s Chris Martin shares motivation behind BTS collab

Coldplay’s Chris Martin shares motivation behind BTS collab
North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission

North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission
Prince Harry branded 'trailblazer' after Prince William's 'daring' move

Prince Harry branded 'trailblazer' after Prince William's 'daring' move

Kim Kardashian passes law exam, credits her 'biggest cheerleader' for success

Kim Kardashian passes law exam, credits her 'biggest cheerleader' for success

Latest

view all