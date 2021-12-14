 
Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G

Indian actor Siddharth Malhotra has joined filmmaker Karan Johar in celebrating the 20 glorious of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The Shershaah actor turned to his Instagram over the weekend to revive iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan's entry from the helicopter in the film.

"Love this iconic scene from K3G of SRK Sir's entry, here's me having my other Ma wait for me - CINEMA! Congratulations @karanjohar and the entire team on competing 20years," captioned Siddharth alongside his heroic clip while tagging Karan.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt and Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh also re-enacted Kareena Kapoor's scene from the film.

