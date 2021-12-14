 
Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men

Indian actor Deepika Padukone says husband Ranveer Singh made her believe that good men exist.

The actor, who had been in romantically involved with a number of Bollywood celebrities before Ranveer, including Ranbir Singh, shared that she has never seen a guy as confident as her husband.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Deepika heaped praises on Singh, revealing that the actor always pushes her to pursue her dreams. 

With reference to long working hours on the sets of her film Chhapak, Deepika shared that she never had to worry about how husband would feel of her absence. 

“I’d have a long day but I didn’t feel anxious about whether he (Ranveer) would be upset about me coming home late or because I hadn’t called. I have been in relationships where I didn’t have that. When you don’t have to worry about such things, it allows you to focus on work," revealed Deepika.

The power couple tied the knot in 2018 in Italy after dating for a number of years.

