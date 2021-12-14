 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif just spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Katrina Kaif just spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin
Katrina Kaif just spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin

From memes, photos to social media chatter, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is all over the internet nowadays. Recently, Vicky's cousin Upasana Vohra gave another insight from the star couple's wedding in a recent Instagram Q&A.

Responding to different questions asked by social media users, Upasana and her husband Arunendra Kumar revealed that Katrina spoke only Punjabi all through the wedding.


In a viral clip from their live, one of the users asks Upasana, “Did Katrina speak Punjabi at the wedding?"

To which she replies, “Yes. Throughout the wedding, she was only speaking Punjabi.”

Another one asked, “What it was like meeting Katrina Kaif in real?”

Upasana said it was very nice. “Her family is very good. All were amazing.”

She also shared a heartfelt note for Katrina.



Sharing a picture of Katrina’s gift, Upasana wrote, “Thanku bhabi @katrinakaif I am just sharing how you strengthen the bonds of relationship really inspiring #doctorupasanavohra #wedding #vickykatrinawedding #arunendra (sic).”

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch
‘To love, honour and cherish:’ Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

‘To love, honour and cherish:’ Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’
Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid positive

Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid positive
Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'

Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'
Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch

Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch
Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men

Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men
Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G

Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G
Senior actor Anil Chaudhry passes away

Senior actor Anil Chaudhry passes away
Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe 2021 title with THIS answer to the final question

Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe 2021 title with THIS answer to the final question
Feroze Khan, Sana Javed starrer ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ premieres tonight

Feroze Khan, Sana Javed starrer ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ premieres tonight

Latest

view all