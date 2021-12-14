Katrina Kaif just spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin

From memes, photos to social media chatter, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is all over the internet nowadays. Recently, Vicky's cousin Upasana Vohra gave another insight from the star couple's wedding in a recent Instagram Q&A.



Responding to different questions asked by social media users, Upasana and her husband Arunendra Kumar revealed that Katrina spoke only Punjabi all through the wedding.





In a viral clip from their live, one of the users asks Upasana, “Did Katrina speak Punjabi at the wedding?"

To which she replies, “Yes. Throughout the wedding, she was only speaking Punjabi.”



Another one asked, “What it was like meeting Katrina Kaif in real?”

Upasana said it was very nice. “Her family is very good. All were amazing.”

She also shared a heartfelt note for Katrina.









Sharing a picture of Katrina’s gift, Upasana wrote, “Thanku bhabi @katrinakaif I am just sharing how you strengthen the bonds of relationship really inspiring #doctorupasanavohra #wedding #vickykatrinawedding #arunendra (sic).”

