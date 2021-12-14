 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are under fire yet again for their PDA-filled romance on social media.

The couple, that tied the knot in September, turned to their Instagram on Monday to share a boomerang video of themselves. Simply captioning the photo with a diamond emoticon, Minal was spotted planting a peck on her husband's cheek.

Within hours of the new upload, Minal and Ahsan found themselves in hot waters as they rubbed the netizens off in a wrong way.

The backlash comes after Ahsan and Minal posted objectionable photos from their honeymoon in Maldives. Keyboard critics at that time dubbed Minal's outfit 'unfit' to post on social media.

