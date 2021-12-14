BTS member V smashes 2 world records with Instagram followers

 
BTS members' solo debut on Instagram is turning all heads around with V, also known as Kim Taehyung, smashing two Guinness World Records.

The South Korean band members have been making headlines since their individual debut on Facebook-owned app on December 6.

Bagging another achievement, the Winter Bear singer became the fastest IG user to reach one million followers on the platform.

Taking to Twitter on December 13, Guinness World Records confirmed, “(V) broke the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes.”

Not only this, the 25-year-old singer also set a new record by garnering 10 million followers on the same in just 4 hours and 52 minutes.

Meanwhile, all members of the septets have surpassed 20 million followers.

This isn’t the first time; the K-pop group has landed has broken a world record as its mega-hit single Butter alone set five new benchmarks.


