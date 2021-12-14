 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Deepika Padukone gives an insight in her relationship with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone got candid to talk about her relationship realities with hubby Ranveer Singh as the couple keep on flaunting perfect chemistry.

During her interview with Film Companion, the Padmaavat star shared, “One of the best things we have is communication. We communicate a lot.”

“We might agree, we might disagree. But when you communicate, it makes marriage much easier," she added.

Padukone also talked about the couple’s small arguments. She shared, “Yes, there are battles where he will win and I will have to say okay fine, take this win.”

“There are times when I might say something and I may be very firm about my belief and he might say that yeah okay I disagree with you but If this is what you think then okay but I disagree with you," the Bollywood diva explained.

Reflecting on her adorable pictures with Singh from their romantic holiday, the 35-year-old actor said, "This holiday, we wanted to share some part of our life. I know there are my fans here and they kept messaging me.”

“We spoke about it. And we knew they would be disappointed if we didn't put anything out. So this one was for all of you. And luckily we agreed upon which pictures we wanted to put and how many pictures we want to put. We agreed on that,” the 83 actor said.

