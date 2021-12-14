Watch: Maryam Nawaz dresses up to the nines for son Junaid Safdar's wedding event

PML-N President Maryam Nawaz posing with her son, Junaid Safdar (L) and her husband Captain Safdar (R). — social media

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has once again stolen the limelight by dressing up to the nines for her son, Junaid Safdar's, wedding festivities.

For the last few days, Maryam's pictures from different pre-wedding events have been taking social media by storm, with both critics and fans obsessing over her looks.



Scroll down for pictures.

On Tuesday, Maryam opted to wear a stunning, bottle-green sharara for Junaid's barat. The dress comprised heavy gold embroidery and a net dupatta with delicate pink floral work.

In terms of jewellery, Maryam wore a gold necklace and a gold-and-emerald tiara which enhanced her traditional look.

On the other hand, the groom opted for a crisp white sherwani and traditional white headdress. The father of the groom, Captain Safdar, chose a navy-blue suit that he teamed with a pink headdress.

Junaid's reception, who got married in London in August, is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Lahore.

The Sharif family has celebrated several pre-wedding events over the course of the last two weeks.