 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Maryam Nawaz dresses up to the nines for son Junaid Safdar's wedding event

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

PML-N President Maryam Nawaz posing with her son, Junaid Safdar (L) and her husband Captain Safdar (R). — social media
PML-N President Maryam Nawaz posing with her son, Junaid Safdar (L) and her husband Captain Safdar (R). — social media

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has once again stolen the limelight by dressing up to the nines for her son, Junaid Safdar's, wedding festivities. 

For the last few days, Maryam's pictures from different pre-wedding events have been taking social media by storm, with both critics and fans obsessing over her looks. 

Scroll down for pictures.

On Tuesday, Maryam opted to wear a stunning, bottle-green sharara for Junaid's barat. The dress comprised heavy gold embroidery and a net dupatta with delicate pink floral work. 

Watch: Maryam Nawaz dresses up to the nines for son Junaid Safdars wedding event

In terms of jewellery, Maryam wore a gold necklace and a gold-and-emerald tiara which enhanced her traditional look.

Watch: Maryam Nawaz dresses up to the nines for son Junaid Safdars wedding event

On the other hand, the groom opted for a crisp white sherwani and traditional white headdress. The father of the groom, Captain Safdar, chose a navy-blue suit that he teamed with a pink headdress. 

Junaid's reception, who got married in London in August, is scheduled to take place on December 17 in Lahore. 

Watch: Maryam Nawaz dresses up to the nines for son Junaid Safdars wedding event

The Sharif family has celebrated several pre-wedding events over the course of the last two weeks.

More From Pakistan:

Which politicians have not been invited to Junaid Safdar's wedding?

Which politicians have not been invited to Junaid Safdar's wedding?
Arjuna Ranatunga hopes PM Imran Khan will teach 'misguided individuals' to respect everyone

Arjuna Ranatunga hopes PM Imran Khan will teach 'misguided individuals' to respect everyone
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari invites foreign investors to Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari invites foreign investors to Pakistan
Transgender person allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted in Karachi

Transgender person allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted in Karachi
Lahore traffic police slaps car owner with heavy fine for non-payment of 166 e-challans

Lahore traffic police slaps car owner with heavy fine for non-payment of 166 e-challans

Shafqat Mehmood says winter vacations 'should be from Dec 25 to Jan 4'

Shafqat Mehmood says winter vacations 'should be from Dec 25 to Jan 4'
Pakistan out of America's 'do more' pressure, says former US ambassador

Pakistan out of America's 'do more' pressure, says former US ambassador
Pakistan has shifted its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has shifted its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: FM Qureshi
Omicron: NCOC allows Pakistanis stranded in Category C countries to return home

Omicron: NCOC allows Pakistanis stranded in Category C countries to return home
Govt may slash petrol price by Rs11 per litre from Dec 16: sources

Govt may slash petrol price by Rs11 per litre from Dec 16: sources
Mini-budget likely to be presented before cabinet meeting

Mini-budget likely to be presented before cabinet meeting
Watch: Junaid Safdar stuns again with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali song

Watch: Junaid Safdar stuns again with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali song

Latest

view all