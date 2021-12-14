Which politicians have not been invited to Junaid Safdar's wedding?

 
PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz has started making arrangements for her son, Junaid Safdar’s, valima ceremony. 

Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif ur Rehman, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif’s confidant, Saif ur Rehman, in London back in August. The couple has already celebrated a few pre-wedding events in Lahore and is yet to celebrate the valima ceremony (reception), which is set to take place on December 17 in Lahore.

Surprisingly, the Sharif family has decided to not invite any of the political leaders to the reception and only family members and close family friends have so far been invited to the event, resources told Geo News.

None of the top political leaders of Pakistan — including PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Chaudhry Brothers, or Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's leader Mehmood Achakzai — have reportedly been extended an invitation.

Per sources, only the Khokhar brothers and their family members have been invited to the valima as they share a close relationship with the Sharif family. 

