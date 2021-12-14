Fawad Chaudhry warns of impending gas crisis in country

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain briefing media persons about the decisions taken in federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on December 14, 2021. — PID

Addressing a post-cabinet meeting, Fawad Chaudhry says "gas will not be available in a few years".

He urges people to pray that the price of oil comes down globally.

Says Asad Umar and Zubaida Jalal will visit Gwadar and present the report to the premier.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said people accustomed to cheap gas will have to change their habits as "gas would not be available in a few years."



Speaking to the media after the federal cabinet meeting, the minister said that gas reserves were depleting by 9% each year, therefore, in a few years, there will be no gas available for people.

“People accustomed to using cheap gas need to change their habits,” he added.

Fawad highlighted that price of oil in the international market have declined, however, they haven’t been reduced much and an impact can be seen here. He, therefore, urged people to pray that the price of oil comes down globally.

Shedding light on the issues of Gwadar, he maintained that this issue was also discussed during the cabinet meeting.



“Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Zubaida Jalal will visit Gwadar and present the report to the premier,” he told media.