Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Fawad Chaudhry warns of impending gas crisis in country

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain briefing media persons about the decisions taken in federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on December 14, 2021. — PID
  • Addressing a post-cabinet meeting, Fawad Chaudhry says "gas will not be available in a few years".
  • He urges people to pray that the price of oil comes down globally.
  • Says Asad Umar and Zubaida Jalal will visit Gwadar and present the report to the premier.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said people accustomed to cheap gas will have to change their habits as "gas would not be available in a few years."

Speaking to the media after the federal cabinet meeting, the minister said that gas reserves were depleting by 9% each year, therefore, in a few years, there will be no gas available for people. 

“People accustomed to using cheap gas need to change their habits,” he added.

Fawad highlighted that price of oil in the international market have declined, however, they haven’t been reduced much and an impact can be seen here. He, therefore, urged people to pray that the price of oil comes down globally.

Shedding light on the issues of Gwadar, he maintained that this issue was also discussed during the cabinet meeting. 

“Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Zubaida Jalal will visit Gwadar and present the report to the premier,” he told media. 

Shehryar Afridi openly issues threats to journalist in France

Don't wish to oust govt through unconstitutional means: Khawaja Asif

Former PTI member Wajihuddin claims Jahangir Tareen used to pay Imran Khan's household expenses

Which politicians have not been invited to Junaid Safdar's wedding?

Watch: Maryam Nawaz dresses up to the nines for son Junaid Safdar's wedding event

Arjuna Ranatunga hopes PM Imran Khan will teach 'misguided individuals' to respect everyone

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari invites foreign investors to Pakistan

Transgender person allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted in Karachi

Lahore traffic police slaps car owner with heavy fine for non-payment of 166 e-challans

Shafqat Mehmood says winter vacations 'should be from Dec 25 to Jan 4'

Pakistan out of America's 'do more' pressure, says former US ambassador

Pakistan has shifted its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics: FM Qureshi

