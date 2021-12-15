 
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
Priyanka Chopra laughs heartily about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's age difference

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Priyanka Chopra laughs heartily about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's age difference

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is singing praises for the new Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

Priyanka, 39, who won Miss World title in 2000, spoke to Fox5 amid The Matrix Resurrections. During the conversation, The Sky is Pink actor was asked about her feelings about Harnaaz winning the title.

"I was very excited about it. The last time India had a Miss Universe was Lara Dutta in the year 2000. That was the year that I won Miss World as well. She has brought home the crown after 21 years and she is 21, so she was born in the year that I won Miss World.” She laughed as she made the observation about their ages," shared Priyanka.

She added, "I’m so excited for her and I hope this is the beginning of an incredible journey. She’s very smart and gorgeous, obviously, and I’m very excited for her," she further added.

Priyanka had previously congratulated Harnaaz and had also given her a shout-out on Instagram Stories.

