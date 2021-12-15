Mathira responds to Faysal Quraishi's statement about married actresses: 'Sad'

Mathira comments on Faysal Quraishi's statement about married actresses: 'Sad'

Mathira is asking men to cherish women who multi-task in the showbiz industry.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the TV personality expressed her concerns around women and their careers coming to a halt after marriage.

"One should appreciate a woman doing multi tasking. Why is it a woman's career goes down the drain if they married and have kids it's pretty sad to hear a statement like this!" wrote Mathira in a social media outpour.

Mathira's statement comes after Faysal Quarishi talked about his observations during shooting with married co-stars including Sunita Marshall and Sawaira Nadeem.

"The actresses who started with me got married, they got busy, they have to look after their household," said Faysal.

"I was recently working with Sunita Marshall and I always found her worried about her kids on the set. When I was working Shaista, she also shared that she had a hard time focusing on her job since her kinds were always on her mind," he added.

Faysal continued,"I also worked with Sawaira Nadeem. She used to be on a camera all the time, keeping a check on her kids and also used to instruct her maid on phone regarding them. It is always difficult for girls because they have more responsibilities, we think that we run homes but actually the ladies do this job, they can keep home and work at the same time."