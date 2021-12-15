 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

First look at ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's upcoming web series

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

The series is all set to be directed by Asim Abbasi and features Khan and Saeed together after eight years
The series is all set to be directed by Asim Abbasi and features Khan and Saeed together after eight years

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, last seen together on screen in 2013 in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, are coming together for ZEE5’s upcoming web series.

The news was confirmed by the network on Wednesday by sharing a first look of Khan and Saeed on set in Hunza Valley, Pakistan. “We are excited to announce that #FawadKhan and #SanamSaeed will star in Asim Abbasi's upcoming Zindagi Original,” read the post.

Yet untitled, the show is being helmed by director Asim Abbasi who has delivered hits like Cake and Churails earlier, and is said to blend “magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting.”

A note from the makers reads, “Fawad plays a single parent – charming but ridden with guilt for what he has lost. With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn’t. Sanam plays the central female character in the series.”

Chief Content Officer at Zee Entertainment, Shailja Kejriwal said, “This time we have experimented with the genre as well as the storyline. While audiences have often seen shows on family dynamics, this one is infused with realms of mystique and fantasy.”

More From Showbiz:

Mira Rajput stuns like never before in her latest photoshoot

Mira Rajput stuns like never before in her latest photoshoot
Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Amitabh Bachchan's wedding congratulatory note

Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Amitabh Bachchan's wedding congratulatory note
Mathira responds to Faysal Quraishi's statement about married actresses: 'Sad'

Mathira responds to Faysal Quraishi's statement about married actresses: 'Sad'
Priyanka Chopra laughs heartily about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's age difference

Priyanka Chopra laughs heartily about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's age difference
Ankita Lokhande makes her wedding Instagram official: 'Mr & Mrs Jain!'

Ankita Lokhande makes her wedding Instagram official: 'Mr & Mrs Jain!'
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pack on the PDA at Mumbai airport: Watch

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone pack on the PDA at Mumbai airport: Watch
Sushant Singh Rajput’s songs play at ex Ankita Lokhande’s wedding

Sushant Singh Rajput’s songs play at ex Ankita Lokhande’s wedding
Deepika Padukone gives an insight in her relationship with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone gives an insight in her relationship with Ranveer Singh

Freida Pinto calls her postpartum journey ‘most intense’ after welcoming son

Freida Pinto calls her postpartum journey ‘most intense’ after welcoming son
‘Our star!’ Lara Dutta showers love on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

‘Our star!’ Lara Dutta showers love on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu
Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with beau Vicky Jain. See first pictures

Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with beau Vicky Jain. See first pictures
Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal land in Mumbai, diva sports sindoor, ethnic wear

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal land in Mumbai, diva sports sindoor, ethnic wear

Latest

view all